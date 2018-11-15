Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of Maryborough airport.
An aerial view of Maryborough airport.
News

Future bright for Maryborough Airport, council claims

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast council has insisted Maryborough Airport has a "strong future" despite reports the Heritage City's airstrip faces funding uncertainty.

It comes after the Australian Airports Association called on the Federal Government to create a $100 million fund to finance regional airports across Queensland and the country.

Maryborough was named one of 40 airports facing financial problems, alongside Bundaberg, Roma, Miles, Chinchilla, Windorah, Charters Towers, Warwick, Dalby, Proserpine, and Redcliffe.

But the Fraser Coast Regional Council said they were currently working with private investors on development opportunities for the Maryborough Airport.

AAA CEO Caroline Wilkie said the funding was needed for essential maintenance and upgrades to ensure these airports survive.

"The council is working closely with the AAA and welcomes its support representing our airports on funding and other aviation matters that affect regional airports across the country," Councillor Paul Truscott said.

"It is our vision to be at the forefront of developing and capitalising on a variety of innovative opportunities to deliver long-term, sustainable economic and community benefits.

"In the past couple of years council has invested significant funding into the airport facilities which has included a relocation of the windsock and weather station, as well as a runway overlay."

Last month, aviation fuel became available at the airport after an absence of 10 years.

About 2000L of fuel went through the site in the first two days.

Since then, Maryborough Aero president Chris Putney said there had been a definite increase in traffic along the airstrip.

But he said red tape needed to stay out of the operation of the site if it was to stay viable in the future.

"It's a great little airport that is totally under-utilised and because of that the air doctors have free reign," Mr Putney said.

"But if it closes down, it would leave a black hole for people requiring emergency transport to hospitals inter-state.

"There is a lot more aviation coming through now but we need the main building to have the necessary facilities to cater to people who will stop there."

More Stories

Show More
australian airport association fcbusiness fccouncil maryborough maryborough airport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Aldridge SHS Red carpet graduates

    premium_icon GALLERY: Aldridge SHS Red carpet graduates

    News Aldridge State High School's 163 graduates dazzled in front of 1500 people at their formal on Tuesday night

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:37 AM
    World long course champion Crowley adds to stacked pro field

    premium_icon World long course champion Crowley adds to stacked pro field

    Sport Crowley will compete at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100.

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    Tomahawk used to hack foot in self-defence

    premium_icon Tomahawk used to hack foot in self-defence

    Crime Three men were charged from an altercation.

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    SNEAK PEEK: Rustic Mango Lodge set to wow visitors

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Rustic Mango Lodge set to wow visitors

    News The new timber lodge is the latest addition to the RV Park

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners