Future doctors train in the Bay

UQ medical students at the UQ Rural Clinical School in Hervey Bay - (L) Bryan Dai (Brisbane), Angela O'Connell (Maryborough), clinical skills educator Kristina Cornelius, Brody Mewett (Hervey Bay) and Samrudh Shaju (Brisbane).Photo: Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay medical student Angela O’Connell wanted to give back to the local community an essential service and help deal with the demand for doctors in rural and regional centres.

Ms O’Connell is completing her sixth and final year of medical study at the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School left Maryborough five years ago to study in Brisbane.

“It’s really good to be back home after five years of study at St Lucia university and UQ here has a very comprehensive resourced training facility on par with city programs,” Ms O’Connell said.

The former St Mary’s College student will be doing a six-week placement at Gayndah Hospital during March as part of her training.

The UQRCS has welcomed 27 medical students to Hervey Bay and they will spend the year training for the clinical component of the university’s Doctor of Medicine program.

University of Queensland Associate Professor and Acting Head of Rural Clinical School Dr Riitta Partanen said training the students in rural and regional centres will encourage them to stay in those areas.

“We have enough doctors in Australia but there is a serious shortage in rural and regional locations and these training programs will encourage them to stay in those areas,” Dr Partanen said.

“It’s proven about 36 percent of students doing this program will stay on in rural and regional centres.”

Another medical student James La Spina was from Melbourne and already getting immersed in the Hervey Bay lifestyle.

“I moved here about a week ago and already been fishing off the Urangan Pier and I like my fishing so I made Hervey Bay high on my preferences for my medical training,” Mr La Spina said.