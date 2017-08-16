Future entrepreneurs learn about business at Founderfest

Founderfest 2017 united young, local and motivated people to learn about starting a business. The two-day event was held in Hervey Bay on August 12-13.

SCOTT Millar hasn't even graduated high school yet but is already the owner of a successful holographic projections company which he built from scratch.

The young entrepreneur was a guest speaker at Founderfest held in Hervey Bay this month, which united young like-minded people and explored their business ideas.

Bop Industries founder Scott Millar was a guest speaker at Founderfest 2017, held in Hervey Bay. Annie Perets

Mr Millar started Bop Industries in Year 9, and was an inspiration to the dozens of Fraser Coast youth aged 14-18 who came along to the two-day event at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

"The most important lesson that was taught is to not be afraid of failure," Mr Millar said.

"Your business model will change a million times, and then keep changing."

At Founderfest, the attendees split into groups and came up with their own business models using newly learned guidelines.

"They came up with some really interesting concepts like a 24-hour childcare centre and a drone that detects and cleans up litter," Mr Millar said.

Aspiring entrepreneur Jack Hughes - a Year 11 student who dreams of running his own law firm - was part of the team that constructed the childcare concept.

"We learned how to run a business and create a business model, balance money and make payments," Jack said.

To help him get ahead with his dream, Jack will soon study university law subjects in conjunction with high school subjects.

Founderfest 2017 united young, local and motivated people to learn about starting a business. The two-day event was held in Hervey Bay on August 12-13. Annie Perets

Dayna Katene, 15, is interested in entering the marketing field and said that coming to Founderfest inspired her want to pursue that.

"I wanted to come here because it's related to what I want to do in the future," Dayna said.

"It's given me some confidence and it has been inspiring learning about running a business."