Future hockey champions shine bright at indoor championships

INDOOR HOCKEY: Maryborough under-13 Indoor Hockey girls team had a heartbreaking nailbiting 2-1 grand final loss to Brisbane 1 at the state championships last weekend in Mackay.

In a game that could have gone either way, the budding Maryborough hockey champions pushed their southern rivals in a thrilling spectacle of skilful hockey.

Co-coach Craig Thomas said the final was close and disappointing to lose but the players can take great pride in what they accomplished for the championships.

"Even though we came second, I was pretty happy with the players to make the final,” Thomas said.

"The team had three or four lead up training sessions before going away and our goal was to make the top four and they ended up making the final.”

The team was made up of five final year age group players, five with one year or more left to play in that division.

The team had a staggered start drawing with Rockhampton 3-all but next game served notice to opposition teams when they defeated Vipers 2, 8-nil.

Their final pool game against Mackay was another win 3-2.

The first round of semi-finals was against Brisbane 1, 2-nil.

Thomas had high praise for the manager Sarah Tevant and co-coach Lily Browning who played key roles in the team's success.

"We wouldn't have had the success without their help and the support they gave was vital for the players,” he said.

Evangeline Tevant was named 2019 U13 Girls Queensland Player of the Tournament.