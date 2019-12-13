Future is bright for Fraser Coast Athletes Fraser Coast athletes shine at National School Athletics

Vanessa Wilson and Matthew Taylor display their medals received at the recent National Schools athletics carnival in Perth.

Vanessa Wilson and Matthew Taylor display their medals received at the recent National Schools athletics carnival in Perth.

ATHLETICS: Fraser Coast continues to represent on the national stage with three athletes returning from the National Schools athletic championships in Perth.

Vanessa Wilson, Matthew Taylor and Kellie Davies competed in various disciplines at the championships.

Taylor aged fourteen, represented Queensland in the under 16 Multi class athletes class

and won silver in the 800m.

He broke his old Australian record from 5 weeks prior with a new time of 2.13.08 beating his old mark by two seconds.

Taylor was pleased with his time and praised his coaches for their training programs and support.

“It felt really good to run the time and finish with a silver medal,” he said.

He also finished fourth in the long jump missing out on the podium due to a countback.

Taylor will have a short break over Christmas and return to training in early January.

The next competition for Taylor will be a new challenge when he attempt a triathlon for the first time in February.

“I know I can run well, it is just the other disciplines I need to work on,” he said.

Wilson racing at her last schools championships won bronze in under 18 MCA girls shot put and discus, she also finished fourth in 800m and sixth in 200m.

Having just finished senior at school she is working towards her goal of being a child care teacher working at Paisley Park Urangan.

“I will continue my athletics and see where it take me,” she said.

Davies also competed against older competitors in the under 16 shot put finishing eleventh out of a field of 23.