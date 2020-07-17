Menu
One of the forestry buildings on Fraser Island.
Future of Fraser Island’s historic timber buildings revealed

Carlie Walker
17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
TWO historic forestry buildings at Central Station on Fraser Island are being restored to their former glory.

Concenrs about the future of the buildings arose after the structures were fenced off to the public.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said the buildings were not being demolished.

She said the department was refurbishing the old forestry cottage and work shed to ensure the site was safe, secure and fit for appropriate re-use.

Both buildings date from 1920 and are in poor condition, the spokeswoman said.

The facades of both buildings will be restored, enabling the buildings to be presented to visitors as historic remnants of the site's forestry past.

"Final selection of materials, colours and finishes has been determined by a heritage architect's investigations by undertaking heritage colour studies revealing the original paint schemes," the spokeswoman said.

"The restoration will bring a return to the original building fabric and will be part of the interpretative messaging at the site."

Butchulla cultural heritage monitors will be on site and will work with the contractors as the restoration is carried out.

