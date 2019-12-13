Future of Maryborough Brothers seniors in serious doubt

Ethan Fisher passes the ball for Brothers Maryborough against Hervey Bay Seagulls earlier this season.

LEAGUE: Have we seen the last of Maryborough Brothers seniors on the Fraser Coast and in Bundaberg?

The future of the club remains in doubt after the club failed to affiliate with Bundaberg Rugby League for next year’s season.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland did not know what the state of play was with the club.

“We have not heard from them for some time,” Ireland said.

The club withdrew from this season’s BRL A-grade competition after heavy defeats and a couple of weeks where the team failed to field a team.

The team planned to return in 2020.

But so far it has not turned up to any BRL meeting to discuss its future and was not on show on Monday when both the Isis Devils and the Burnett Cutters were refused entry to the A-grade competition.

“It is not our job to chase them up, we are moving ahead without them in any competition,” Ireland said.

Ireland said the BRL was unaware of the club’s financial status.

Nothing has been suggested by the club that could have it enter in 2020.

“We have not seen any of their financials or other paperwork as is required to play in any Queensland competition,” Ireland said.

The Chronicle contacted a club official but did not want to comment publicly about the future of the club.

The next meeting for the BRL, which will finalise the competition for 2020, will be held on February 10.