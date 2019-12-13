Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ethan Fisher passes the ball for Brothers Maryborough against Hervey Bay Seagulls earlier this season.
Ethan Fisher passes the ball for Brothers Maryborough against Hervey Bay Seagulls earlier this season.
Rugby League

Future of Maryborough Brothers seniors in serious doubt

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Have we seen the last of Maryborough Brothers seniors on the Fraser Coast and in Bundaberg?

The future of the club remains in doubt after the club failed to affiliate with Bundaberg Rugby League for next year’s season.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland did not know what the state of play was with the club.

“We have not heard from them for some time,” Ireland said.

The club withdrew from this season’s BRL A-grade competition after heavy defeats and a couple of weeks where the team failed to field a team.

The team planned to return in 2020.

But so far it has not turned up to any BRL meeting to discuss its future and was not on show on Monday when both the Isis Devils and the Burnett Cutters were refused entry to the A-grade competition.

“It is not our job to chase them up, we are moving ahead without them in any competition,” Ireland said.

Ireland said the BRL was unaware of the club’s financial status.

Nothing has been suggested by the club that could have it enter in 2020.

“We have not seen any of their financials or other paperwork as is required to play in any Queensland competition,” Ireland said.

The Chronicle contacted a club official but did not want to comment publicly about the future of the club.

The next meeting for the BRL, which will finalise the competition for 2020, will be held on February 10.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        premium_icon How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        News At Hervey Bay State High School, $16,000 has been funded towards the junior hospitality kitchen refurbishment

        Cows on the road? What you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? What you need to know

        Rural Police explain what happens when stray livestock wander onto roads.

        Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        premium_icon Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        Breaking The motorcycle and car collided about 10.25am

        BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        Breaking The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo