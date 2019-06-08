Future of Maryborugh Brothers rugby league club in doubt

CLUB IN LIMBO: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player earlier this season at Eskdale Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Waves Tigers will not be travelling south to face the Maryborough Brothers today in A-grade.

The defending premiers have been awarded a win without playing after Maryborough Brothers forfeited for the second straight week.

The side was unable to field a team last week against Western Suburbs and made the decision before Thursday night's deadline to forfeit again this week.

The Waves now receive two competition points and the game is recorded as a 20-0 win.

It is unclear now what the future holds for the Heritage City side.

BRL Chairman Mike Ireland is uncertain of what the future holds for the Brothers club.

"I will call an urgent meeting of the BRL executive for Monday night to discuss the future of the club in the competition,” Ireland said.

The side is expected to face Hervey Bay next Saturday at Salter Oval at 3pm in its next game.

But whether the side plays the contest remains to be seen..

The forfeit now means the reserves game between the Burnett Cutters and The Waves, which was meant to be held at Eskdale Park before the A-grade, will be moved to another date.

The Burnett Cutters posted the news on its Facebook page yesterday.