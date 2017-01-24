31°
Future of Scarness resort to be decided by councillors

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Feb 2017 2:32 PM
Design plans for the proposed resort complex to be located in Scarness on the Esplanade.
Design plans for the proposed resort complex to be located in Scarness on the Esplanade. Contributed

A MAJOR $60 million resort hub on the Esplanade could be one step closer to reality, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council set to vote on the development of the Scarness resort complex on Wednesday.

If successful, the development will shift to the preliminary approval stage, allowing developers Urban Planet to move forward with finance planning and future site works.

The complex, first submitted to council in January, details plans for more than 100 residential units and a shopping complex to be constructed along Charlton Esplanade and Frank St in Scarness.

Cr Denis Chapman has indicated he will vote for the development, stating it was needed for the region's economic development.

 

An aerial view of the site of the proposed resort complex in Scarness.
An aerial view of the site of the proposed resort complex in Scarness. Contributed

"I think it will be an economic boost to our economy in Hervey Bay; I've had businesses ring me and say it's a much-needed development for the area.

"We've got to be a productive council and look at getting the facilities needed to bring people here."

Cr Chapman said he hoped to see part of the development start by the end of this year.

But other councillors have remained tight-lipped about their vote on the proposed complex, instead opting to examine the proposed plans before the vote.

Cr David Lewis said he had issues with the open space of the complex and the potential setback for the Esplanade street front.

"The site coverage is only a third, but the open space is taken up with driveways, so I'm a bit concerned about the overall space," he said.

"It's a large development, and it's only a preliminary approval so I want to talk to others about it."

Cr Paul Truscott said any sort of development that creates jobs "is a good sign of progress for the region", and indicated there was a lot of positive feedback from the proposal.

Topics:  fccouncil fccouncilmeet fcdevelopment scarness resort complex

