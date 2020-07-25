Future proofing beaches: How to have your say

THE public now has the chance to have a say on the council's response to coastal hazards.

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Coastal Futures: Planning Our Changing Coastline project was entering the next stage with the release of new online surveys.

"From Burrum Heads in the north, Tinnanbar in the south, and all coastal areas in between, this project aims to determine how our community can become more resilient to the effects of hazards such as storm tides, inundation and coastal erosion," he said.

"It's about how we plan for, protect or lessen the impacts on our community infrastructure like boat ramps and piers, on environmental features such as dunes and wetlands, on homes and businesses, and on our indigenous and cultural assets."

Cr O'Keefe said previous community consultation had helped identify key values and vulnerabilities in the different coastal locations throughout the Fraser Coast region.

"We're now seeking residents' feedback on options and ideas to respond to coastal hazards," he said.

"This could include building things in the right place, higher and stronger, or foreshore protection measures such as targeted dune restoration and mangrove replanting.

"The community feedback we receive will be considered along with technical and financial information so that we can shape a long term Coastal Futures strategy that helps us to maintain the unique environment and lifestyle we all enjoy here on the Fraser Coast."

To fill out the surveys and find out more about the project, visit https://frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/coastal-futures-planning-our-changing-coastline

The surveys are open now and will close on August 16.