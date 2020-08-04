Menu
71 Wharf owner Sharyn Joynson (second left) and staff Jes Lake (left), Will Wilder and Lindsay Condon.
Business

Future uncertain for popular Maryborough restaurant

Stuart Fast
4th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
ONE of Maryborough's most popular restaurants may never open again.

71 Wharf announced a temporary closure in March when Queensland's COVID-19 restrictions were first brought in.

The restaurant originally opted to try a takeaway service but a day after told their followers they were "devastated" and had made the decision to shut.

Owners Sharyn and Glen Joynson, who grew up in Howard, moved away and returned to the region to make their restaurant dream a reality in Maryborough last year.

They had only recently narrowly missed being flooded by the rising Mary River weeks before the crisis hit.

When asked about reopening yesterday, owner Mrs Joynson declined to comment saying there were legal complications.

