Future uncertain for string of Coast fashion stores

A Millers retail store is seen in a shopping centre in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

NO DECISION has been made about the future of the Fraser Coast's Mosaic Brands-owned stores after the company announced it would close hundreds of shopfronts.

The company owns a suite of popular fashion stores including Rivers, Millers, Noni B, Autograph, Rockmans and Crossroads.

A Mosaic Brands spokesperson told the Chronicle it had not been decided which specific stores would close and store closure decisions would be based on rent and other expenses.

Mosaic Brands this week reported a staggering $45.8 million annual loss.

The result came down to a combination of the devastating bushfires followed by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down stores for almost 10 weeks.

CEO Scott Evans said the group had been progressively reducing its long lease terms over the past three years with 87 per cent of its 1333 stores due to expire over the next two years.

In Maryborough, centre manager of Station Square, Doug Sanderson said the Millers, Noni-B and Rockmans at the shopping centre would remain open for the time being.

A spokeswoman for the Rivers store in Maryborough Central Shopping Centre did not want to comment on the ongoing matter.

In Hervey Bay, a spokeswoman for Stockland said management did not yet know if the centre's Katies, Noni B, Autograph, Millers or Rockmans stores would be affected.

Pialba Place shopping centre has been contacted for comment about whether the centre's Rivers and Rockmans will remain open.