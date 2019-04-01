Menu
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
News

Urgent search for missing Sydney schoolgirl

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
1st Apr 2019 7:16 AM

POLICE are searching for a teenage girl after she went missing from Sydney's north shore.

Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, 15, was reported missing by her family last Friday after she failed to show up to school.

She was last seen at Artarmon Railway station at 8.20pm on Thursday March 28 wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing and a black jacket with a logo.

 

Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.
Gabrielle, also known as Gabi, is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall with light brown hair.

Police and Gabi's family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are urging the public to help find the teenager.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

