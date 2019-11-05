Gadget made gun quieter but prison longer

A senior Hells Angels bikie has been sentenced to an extra year in prison for possessing a handgun with silencer and replacement grips.

Zoran Nikolic, 55, is already serving a six-year sentence for drug trafficking and assaulting two police officers in March 2017.

Nikolic played a pivotal role in the bikie wars which raged across Adelaide between 2008 and 2011.

His Andrews Farm home was the target of repeated drive-by shootings, one of which injured Nikolic's dog when more than 20 shots were fired into the house.

He has been in custody since March 14, 2018 when police swooped on his business in Edinburgh North.

In a shed where Nikolic repaired and maintained his truck and trailer, police found a box containing a Ruger MKII self-loading pistol with no identifying marks along with a silencer, detachable magazine and spare handles.

The box was located next to a workbench which had plane tickets, business cards and a welding helmet, all with Nikolic's name on them.

Hells Angels bikie Zoran Nikolic in a police mugshot.

At the time Nikolic was already on bail conditions prohibiting him from having any firearms and was on a good behaviour bond.

Judge Paul Cuthbertson said Nikolic had an "extensive" criminal record stretching back to 1984.

He was most recently sentenced for his role in a drug deal involving 106g of methamphetamine.

On September 1, 2014, police were conducting a surveillance operation on a house in Prospect after monitoring conversations between Nikolic and another man. Nikolic arrived at the property just before 7pm and left a short time later.

Believing a drug deal had taken place, police followed the car and pulled it over.

One of the officers noticed something under Nikolic's jumper, prompting the bikie to push the officers out of the way and try to escape on foot.

As he ran from police, Nikolic was seen throwing an item over his shoulder which was later found to be a bag containing meth.

During his trial, Nikolic said another man had performed work on the car and that the phone conversations had been him organising catering and strippers for a Hells Angels party.

He said he had stopped at the Prospect address to see if the occupant was going to the party. He told the court when police asked for his licence, he looked in the console of the car and saw the package of methamphetamines, but he had never seen it before.

Nikolic was found guilty by a jury and later sentenced in 2018 to six years in prison with a non-parole period of three years and four months.

He will not be eligible for parole until late 2022.