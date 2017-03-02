Gala auction at Carriers Arms to help keep memories alive

BUY MEMORIES: Auswide employee Tammy Hewson is running a campaign in all Queensland banks, selling $2 Cloud Memories, to raise funds for the Mater Foundation which will go towards early intervention research for dementia. Purchase a cloud and share your memory for $2.

TAMMY Hewson's inspiration for doing a once-in-a-lifetime trek and raising money for dementia research comes from watching her mother care for her elderly grandma for years until she passed.

"Living with dementia is hard but caring for somebody with dementia can be even harder and has lifelong impacts on carers and their families," she said.

The Auswide employee will trek Yosemite National Park in June to raise money for the Mater Foundation, which will go towards early intervention research for dementia.

She looks forward to being guided through the park discovering glacier-carved meadows and trekking the ancient sequoia forest, and camping under the stars.

Tammy has organised a charity auction for March 16 at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

"The Carriers is supporting the event offering it pro bono so everything we make on the night goes straight to the charity," Tammy said.

"We have received some awesome donations so far.

"There are heaps of auction items including art pieces from local artists, sporting memorabilia including a signed oar by Australian Olympic team - the Oarsome Foursome, corporate box tickets and NRL memorabilia.

"There are also loads of vouchers and jewellery.

" It has been so good to get the support from the community. We have got a couple of major business sponsors who have contributed substantially, including the Carriers Arms and Troy, from One Realty.

"Local duo Amy and Josh have offered to entertain us for the evening for free."

Tammy will also run Easter and Mother's Day raffles, Bunnings sausage sizzles and the Auswide in-store Cloud Memories which can be bought for $2.

She is almost at her entry goal of $6000 but hopes to reach $10,000.

The gala auction night will be held at the Carriers Arms Hotel, 405 Alice St, Maryborough, on Thursday, March 16, from 5.30pm.

Tickets, at $25, include entertainment by AJ Duo, nibbles and drinks. Email thewson@auswidebank. com.au or phone 41227300.

worthy cause

For information or to donate online visit https://milesformemories2017.everydayhero.com/au /tammyhewson.