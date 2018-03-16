Galangoor celebrates 10 years of healthcare

AS Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday, it couldn't have come on a better day.

Thursday was also Close the Gap Day, which is held to raise awareness regarding the gap in health and life expectancy between indigenous and non-indigenous communities across Australia.



That was a mission close to the Galangoor health service's heart Charles Davis said.



An event was held out the front of the service in Central Ave, Pialba, yesterday to mark the occasion.

Dozens gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Galangoor Primary Healthcare Service.





The events co-ordinator said anyone was welcome to access the health service, whether they were indigenous or non-indigenous.



But Galangoor specialises in indigenous health services and is committed to closing the gap and helping people live longer, healthier lives.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can expect to live 10 to 17 years less than other Australians.



Babies born to Aboriginal mothers die at more than twice the rate of other Australian babies and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience higher rates of preventable illness such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt was on hand to pay tribute to the Galangoor health service on Thursday.

The dancers entertained the crowd.