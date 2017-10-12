Galaxy's the limit for this Bay beauty

SHE'S claimed gold in the ring and now former Muay Thai champion Courtney Rainbow has her sights on an international beauty crown.

The Hervey Bay sportswoman is one of four Queensland finalists in the Miss Galaxy Australia beauty pageant competition.

For the 21-year-old, who won gold at the 2010 King's Cup Muay Thai competition in Thailand, this will be her first entry in a major beauty competition.

She said she was excited to try something different to the combat sport.

"It's completely different, you have to be more prepared as you don't need any hair or makeup done for Muay Thai,” Ms Rainbow said.

"This is about showing everyone that natural people can make it, and you don't need to pretend to be something you're not.”