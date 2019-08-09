Menu
Isla Griffiths playing boogie time at the Maryborough Eisteddfod in the 10 years and under Jazz or Contemporary Piano solo.
Isla Griffiths playing boogie time at the Maryborough Eisteddfod in the 10 years and under Jazz or Contemporary Piano solo.
GALLERY: Last day at Maryborough Eisteddfod

Jessica Lamb
9th Aug 2019 6:36 PM
ISLA Griffiths had a big smile on her face when she finished her solo piano piece on the Brolga Theatre's stage.

The Sandy Strait State School Year 4 student had played Boogie Time without a mistake.

 

Isla and Vicki Griffiths at the Maryborough Eisteddfod after Isla's mistake-free performance of Boogie Time .
Isla and Vicki Griffiths at the Maryborough Eisteddfod after Isla's mistake-free performance of Boogie Time .

Watching from the crowd in the Maryborough auditorium yesterday, mum Vicki couldn't have been prouder of the nine-year-old.

This was Isla's second time entering in the Maryborough Eisteddfod's 10 Years and Under Jazz or Contemporary Piano Solo section.

 

The Hervey Bay girl was inspired to take up the piano thanks to her older sister, Grace, almost two-and-a-half years ago.

"I was very nervous beforehand but I finished without a mistake, which was my goal," Isla said.

"I think I did better this year than I did last year.

"I have piano lessons outside school and I practise for 15 minutes every day.

"I would love to keep on playing in the future."

