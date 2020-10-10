GALLERIES: Arrivals at every Fraser Coast formal this year
THE fourth formal of the year has been held on the Fraser Coast.
So far, Maryborough State High School, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College and St Mary's College have hosted their formals, bringing plenty of glitz and glamour to the events.
Dozens of students walked the red carpet at Maryborough State High School ob Thursday night, before heading to the Brolga Theatre for the official event.
Classic cars have been the most popular choice of transportation at every formal so far.
But students have also arrived in a horse and carriage, in semi-trailers and stylish muscle cars.
Next up is Xavier Catholic College, which will host its formal on October 16.
A full list of upcoming formals:
Xavier Catholic College
The college will hold its formal October 16.
Aldridge State High School
The high school will have its formal on November 17.
Hervey Bay State High School
The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.
Urangan State High School
The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.
Riverside Christian College
The school will hold its formal on November 20.
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.
Bayside Christian College
The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.
Maryborough Special School
The school will host a graduation event for its students.
Carinity Education Glendyne
The school will not hold a formal this year.