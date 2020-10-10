GALLERIES: Arrivals at every Fraser Coast formal this year

Danielle O'Sullivan and Jordan Caddle get ready to walk the red carpet at the Maryborough State High School formal.

THE fourth formal of the year has been held on the Fraser Coast.

So far, Maryborough State High School, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College and St Mary's College have hosted their formals, bringing plenty of glitz and glamour to the events.

Dozens of students walked the red carpet at Maryborough State High School ob Thursday night, before heading to the Brolga Theatre for the official event.

Classic cars have been the most popular choice of transportation at every formal so far.

But students have also arrived in a horse and carriage, in semi-trailers and stylish muscle cars.

Next up is Xavier Catholic College, which will host its formal on October 16.

A full list of upcoming formals:

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.