Jacob Bunt and Hannah Stanton arriving at the Hervey Bay Boat Club for the Fraser Coast Anglican College.
Education

GALLERIES: First three formals held on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
21st Sep 2020 3:30 AM
THE first three formals of the school year have been held on the Fraser Coast.

During a year when uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant it was uncertain whether formals would be able to go ahead, schools put in place COVID-safe plans so their senior students could celebrate their final year in school in style.

So far, St Mary's College, Fraser Coast Anglican College and St James Lutheran College have hosted their formals.

St Mary's held its formal at the Brolga Theatre, while Fraser Coast Anglican College hosted its big night at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, and St James Lutheran College staged its formal at Oaks Hervey Bay Resort.

Next up is Maryborough State High School, which will hold its formal on October 8.

Several other Fraser Coast schools are set to follow in coming months.

The formals offer a well-deserved celebration for the Class of 2020, who have had a difficult year which involved learning from home when schools closed because of the pandemic.

Full list of upcoming formals:

Maryborough State High School

The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay Special School will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

