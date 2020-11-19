Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anna Deakin and Andries Du Plooy arrive at the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.
Anna Deakin and Andries Du Plooy arrive at the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.
News

Galleries from every Coast school formal so far this year

Carlie Walker
19th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE fifth school formal of the year has been held on the Fraser Coast.

On Tuesday night, Aldridge State High School hosted its formal on its own grounds, with senior students enjoying celebrating their achievements this year.

Photos
View Gallery

On Thursday night, Hervey Bay State High School will host its formal.

It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year.

Photos
View Gallery

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Photos
View Gallery

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Photos
View Gallery

Maryborough State High School held its formal on October 8.

Photos
View Gallery

Xavier Catholic College held its formal on October 16.

Photos
View Gallery

A full list of upcoming formals:

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.

More Stories

fcschool formal
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Evacuated three times: Fire threatens island campground

        Premium Content Evacuated three times: Fire threatens island campground

        Environment The sky had been orange and the sun red for days until the rain came.

        Development proposal to go ahead despite reservations

        Premium Content Development proposal to go ahead despite reservations

        News Reluctant support: Here are the concerns some councillors have about the Bunnings...

        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after Bay crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after Bay crash

        Breaking One patient is being assessed after the crash

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court