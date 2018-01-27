Menu
GALLERY: 14 years, and hardly one Australia Day missed

PROUD AUSSIES: Toogoom residents Lorraine and Rod McMahon.
PROUD AUSSIES: Toogoom residents Lorraine and Rod McMahon. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

THERE'S barely been one Australia Day in Toogoom when Lorraine and Rod McMahon haven't been at the celebrations.

For the past 14 years, the Toogoom couple have celebrated almost every Australia Day in the seaside Fraser Coast town.

There wasn't a spare seat as locals spent the day feasting, drinking and enjoying trivia at the community centre.

"People really do make an effort to show up, and we really enjoy it for that reason,” Ms McMahon said. "There's definitely a lot of community spirit here.”

Topics:  australia day 2018 fccommunity fraser coast toogoom

