GALLERY: 2018 Dunga Derby kicks off

WITH a roar of horns and cheers from the crowd, engines roared to life on Thursday morning for the annual Fraser Coast Dunga Derby.

Dozens of drivers and passengers loaded into the 45 cars for this year's rally at 6.30am in the Hervey Bay RSL carpark, which will take them on a mystery journey from the coast to the country.

The four-day, 2000km adventure is the main charity event for Rally for a Cause, which raises funds to assist Fraser Coast families with life- threatening medical conditions.

The directions remain a mystery, with drivers being issued various instructions on where to go while on the road.