Fraser Coast citizenship ceremony at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough - Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and mayor George Seymour with new citizens. Alistair Brightman

SINCE swapping the shores of England for Down Under more than four decades ago, Ray and Daphne Manley have never looked back.



After more than 49 years of living in the country, the pair can officially call Australia home after yesterday's citizenship ceremony.

29 people were called new Australian citizens at yesterday's Citizenship Ceremony outside Gatakers ArtSpace in Maryborough.