Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STEP BACK IN TIME: Wendy Talbot (MacPherson) and Sue Shillig (Scougall) from Maryborough and Rhonda Gilchrist (Olsen) from Dundowran Beach at Maryborough State High School's class of 1969 reunion on Saturday.
STEP BACK IN TIME: Wendy Talbot (MacPherson) and Sue Shillig (Scougall) from Maryborough and Rhonda Gilchrist (Olsen) from Dundowran Beach at Maryborough State High School's class of 1969 reunion on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: 50 years of M'boro friendship

Jessica Lamb
by
6th May 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH State High School looks very different today, compared with 1969.

Back then, it was filled with girls in strictly-policed blue and brown tunics, complete with bloomers, who took lessons in touch typing and shorthand.

More than 60 of the 204 girls from the class of 1969, now aged in their 60s, returned to their former school at the weekend.

Photos
View Gallery

Organiser Sue Shillig said women came from near and far including Ingrid Tilling-Stelle (nee Mollee) who made the trek from the United Kingdom and Jan Kurth (nee Shaw) who travelled from Los Angeles.

In the morning the group went on a tour of the main building which used to be the Girls' High and is now an administration building.

This was followed by a visit to the old Boys' High, how known as Northern Campus.

Ms Shillig remembers not even being allowed to look in the boys' school direction when they were at school.

The ladies attended a luncheon at the Brolga Theatre where Shelley Hansen (nee Nelson) read out a poem describing events they had lived through, including the moon landing.

Ms Shillig said the event was fantastic and many friendships were rekindled.

fceducation fchistory fraser coast maryborough reunion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    premium_icon M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    News Maryborough Hospital has been recognised for excellence in point-of-care testing which allows clinicians to make faster decisions about patient care

    BREAKING: Patient treated for snake bite in Pialba

    premium_icon BREAKING: Patient treated for snake bite in Pialba

    News She was transported in a stable condition

    • 6th May 2019 4:12 PM
    NINE LIVES: Desperate search for pet has happy ending

    premium_icon NINE LIVES: Desperate search for pet has happy ending

    News As the months passed, the family didn't give up the search

    • 6th May 2019 3:56 PM
    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    News More than 13,000 utes have been recalled.