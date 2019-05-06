GALLERY: 50 years of M'boro friendship

STEP BACK IN TIME: Wendy Talbot (MacPherson) and Sue Shillig (Scougall) from Maryborough and Rhonda Gilchrist (Olsen) from Dundowran Beach at Maryborough State High School's class of 1969 reunion on Saturday.

STEP BACK IN TIME: Wendy Talbot (MacPherson) and Sue Shillig (Scougall) from Maryborough and Rhonda Gilchrist (Olsen) from Dundowran Beach at Maryborough State High School's class of 1969 reunion on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH State High School looks very different today, compared with 1969.

Back then, it was filled with girls in strictly-policed blue and brown tunics, complete with bloomers, who took lessons in touch typing and shorthand.

More than 60 of the 204 girls from the class of 1969, now aged in their 60s, returned to their former school at the weekend.

Organiser Sue Shillig said women came from near and far including Ingrid Tilling-Stelle (nee Mollee) who made the trek from the United Kingdom and Jan Kurth (nee Shaw) who travelled from Los Angeles.

In the morning the group went on a tour of the main building which used to be the Girls' High and is now an administration building.

This was followed by a visit to the old Boys' High, how known as Northern Campus.

Ms Shillig remembers not even being allowed to look in the boys' school direction when they were at school.

The ladies attended a luncheon at the Brolga Theatre where Shelley Hansen (nee Nelson) read out a poem describing events they had lived through, including the moon landing.

Ms Shillig said the event was fantastic and many friendships were rekindled.