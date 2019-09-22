GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

Torrin Cutts, Laura Westrop, Grace Griffiths and Erin Kennedy at Fraser Coast Anglican College's formal at The Boat Club on Saturday.

THE 33 students who dazzled on The Boat Club's red carpet revealed a secret they had been keeping from their supporters on Saturday night.

Fraser Coast Anglican College formal co-ordinator Lana Priebbenow said Year 12 students had been encouraged to write and hide thank-you letters to their parents and supporters.

"Not only is it a journey for our students but as a culmination of their school years, we encourage them to recognise the years of love and support and care which got them there," she said.