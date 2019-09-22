Menu
Torrin Cutts, Laura Westrop, Grace Griffiths and Erin Kennedy at Fraser Coast Anglican College's formal at The Boat Club on Saturday.
GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
by and
22nd Sep 2019 4:34 PM
THE 33 students who dazzled on The Boat Club's red carpet revealed a secret they had been keeping from their supporters on Saturday night.

Fraser Coast Anglican College formal co-ordinator Lana Priebbenow said Year 12 students had been encouraged to write and hide thank-you letters to their parents and supporters.

"Not only is it a journey for our students but as a culmination of their school years, we encourage them to recognise the years of love and support and care which got them there," she said.

