Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert, 12, Thomas, 8, and Asta, 10, James clocked up 30 kms between them.
Robert, 12, Thomas, 8, and Asta, 10, James clocked up 30 kms between them. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Action from Tour de Bay

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 200 riders of all abilities donned their bike helmets and lycra to take part in Tour de Bay.

The annual Hervey Bay Neighbourhood House fundraiser has been operating for eight years to raise money for the community centre's youth services and mentoring programs.

CEO Tanya Stevenson thanked Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise for their help and all other sponsors.

"The youth mentoring program provides about 40 volunteers in local high schools and primary schools to give students, who are identified by their schools as at risk of disengaging or struggling, someone who is safe to talk to,” she said.

Kicking off at 6am for the 100km Centurion Ride, other starts for the 50km, 25km, 10km and 5km events were staggered until 7.30am.

After finishing riders were treated to a hearty breakfast including 40 riders from the Bicycle User Group who completed the 50km ride.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BUGs rider Stewart Freeman has been riding for five years and said the course was great.

"It was very scenic and we ride anyway so why not ride for a good cause,” he said.

"The 50km event was a little longer than what we normally do so I'm looking forward to the breakfast.”

Other local clubs taking part included the B Mee Multisport group who had 40 competitors of all ages take part.

Rider Carol McNaughton said the club had someone in every event.

"This is the fifth year I have done Tour de Bay which really lives up to its name as a good tour of all the local neighbourhoods,” she said.

fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay neighbourhood centre rotary club of hervey bay sunrise tour de bay youth work
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Councillors to vote to protect migratory shorebirds

    Councillors to vote to protect migratory shorebirds

    Council News A number of solutions could be voted on by the council to protect migratory shorebirds on the Fraser Coast

    ARMED SIEGE: Man arrested after tense standoff

    premium_icon ARMED SIEGE: Man arrested after tense standoff

    News May St at Granville was in lock-down by police

    'Population at risk from no fluoridation': Coast doctor

    premium_icon 'Population at risk from no fluoridation': Coast doctor

    Council News It comes after leading medical bodies slammed the council

    Torquay's shops unite for farmers

    Torquay's shops unite for farmers

    News From Torquay's footpaths to farmers' paddocks

    Local Partners