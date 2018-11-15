Menu
Students Ryan Berry and Kyah Brescianini at Aldridge State High School formal on Tuesday night.
Cody Fox
GALLERY: Aldridge SHS Red carpet graduates

Jessica Lamb
Cody Fox
15th Nov 2018 12:37 AM
ALDRIDGE State High School's 163 graduates dazzled in front of 1500 people at their formal on Tuesday night.

Held at the Brolga Theatre, music teacher and formal coordinator Adam Hodgkinson said the event was the most engaging formal the school had ever had.

"It was really nice to see most students stay until the end," he said.

"They are a really close cohort and they thanked their teachers and support staff with gifts and card which they didn't need to do."

    Local Partners