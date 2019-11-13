GALLERY: Aldridge State High School formal 2019

It was a night of firsts at the Aldridge State High School formal that began in the air and extended through an entire Tuesday evening of entertainment for the school's graduating students.

The night was announced in extravagant fashion with a fly past by student Justin Webb who, had gained his flying licence a couple of week's prior, before he arrived at the formal fashionably late.

Seventy-one of the school's 85 graduating students walked the red carpet at the venue at The Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre and cheers went up when the plane flew by.

After their meet and greet students were treated to a video show put together by music teacher and formal co-ordinator Adam Hodgkinson that brought together images from their five years of high school.

At the end of the formalities at 10pm students were in for a special treat when for the first time in the school's history they were given the option of taking part in a mystery tour of entertainment.

Mrs Rossini, Mr Clark, Ms Eagers and Mr Hodgkinson organised an action packed night that was kindly supported by local businesses.

After a quick change of clothes 44 students hopped on a bus bound for Maryborough Ten Pin Bowling, Timezone Australia, Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club and Maryborough Golf Club.