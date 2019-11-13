Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldridge State High School Formal 2019 - Cameron Fishleigh and Sky Ivey.
Aldridge State High School Formal 2019 - Cameron Fishleigh and Sky Ivey. Cody Fox

Buy Now
News

GALLERY: Aldridge State High School formal 2019

Cody Fox
Margie Maccoll
13th Nov 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It was a night of firsts at the Aldridge State High School formal that began in the air and extended through an entire Tuesday evening of entertainment for the school's graduating students.

The night was announced in extravagant fashion with a fly past by student Justin Webb who, had gained his flying licence a couple of week's prior, before he arrived at the formal fashionably late.

Seventy-one of the school's 85 graduating students walked the red carpet at the venue at The Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre and cheers went up when the plane flew by.

After their meet and greet students were treated to a video show put together by music teacher and formal co-ordinator Adam Hodgkinson that brought together images from their five years of high school.

At the end of the formalities at 10pm students were in for a special treat when for the first time in the school's history they were given the option of taking part in a mystery tour of entertainment.

Mrs Rossini, Mr Clark, Ms Eagers and Mr Hodgkinson organised an action packed night that was kindly supported by local businesses.

After a quick change of clothes 44 students hopped on a bus bound for Maryborough Ten Pin Bowling, Timezone Australia, Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club and Maryborough Golf Club.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
aldridge state high school formal 2019 photos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Emergency declaration: Police enforce exclusion zone

        UPDATE: Emergency declaration: Police enforce exclusion zone

        News THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has told some Woodgate and Kinkuna residents to leave now.

        Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

        premium_icon Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

        News ‘No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now...

        BREAKING: Crews monitor Fraser Coast fire

        BREAKING: Crews monitor Fraser Coast fire

        News Two fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Howard

        WATER WORRY: Coast could face tougher restrictions

        premium_icon WATER WORRY: Coast could face tougher restrictions

        News Water restrictions on the way if residents don’t curb their usage