GALLERY: All the action from Sail Hervey Bay A-Cat Worlds

By and
21st Nov 2018 9:09 AM

SAILING: The world's best sailors will keep their feet firmly on land Wednesday after high winds caused the cancellation of race day four of the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships.

Former Olympic silver medal winner Andrew Landenberger and 2017 America's Cup-winning skipper Glenn Ashby are just a few more strong performances from claiming the classics and opens titles respectively.

Landenberger holds a seven-point lead to Scott Anderson in the classics division while Ashby leads Dutch sailor Mischa Heemskerk by five points.

Racing will resume on Thursday, pending conditions. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle