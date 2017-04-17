GALLERY: Anglers take to water for Burrum Heads fishing comp

Photos View Photo Gallery

ANGLERS of all ages lined the banks and took to the waters of Burrum Heads over Easter on a mission to catch a big one.

There were 1350 entrants in the three-day Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic, which started on Good Friday.

Burrum Heads Fishing secretary Angela Gamel said $47,000 worth of prizes were up for grabs thanks to donations from sponsors.

"The new boat ramp at Burrum Heads proved really popular and was well utilised," Ms Gamel said.

Organisers said the massive turnout made the event a success.

"We had participants come up from as far as Sydney and Mackay," Ms Gamel said.

"Many were from the Fraser Coast and surroundings, like Mundubbera."

The major prize for the weekend was a $14,000 boat and trailer package.

"That was given out in a draw," Ms Gamel said.

"There were hundreds of prizes."

The first lines went into the water at 7am on the Friday, with a catch-and- release policy in place until midday on Sunday.

Every year, the event donates to a charity and this year ithe funds are going to the Endeavour Foundation.