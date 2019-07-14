GALLERY: Annual Bay Gem show dazzles visitors

SPARKLING FIND: Harlan Fowler, 9, from Hervey Bay with an amethyst crystal at the Hervey Bay Gem Club annual gem and jewellery expo on Saturday.

SPARKLING FIND: Harlan Fowler, 9, from Hervey Bay with an amethyst crystal at the Hervey Bay Gem Club annual gem and jewellery expo on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 1000 fossickers ventured through the doors of Star of the Sea primary school, enthralled by the sparkles of the Hervey Bay Gem and Jewellery Expo.

With a history spanning more than 30 years, Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club's annual event was held across Saturday and Sunday.

Secretary Terry Oldham said this year's show, which was 12 months in the making, left the public with smiles on their faces.

"It was very successful and the children who sifted through sand to find Uranganite in the Kid's Corner had an absolute ball," he said. "We were very pleased with the number of people who attended considering how busy Hervey Bay was this weekend with other events.

"We welcome any new members to the club, it has a great atmosphere of companionship and our adventures to go fossicking are great."

During the event, members held demonstrations on the different aspects of lapidary from cutting to polishing and casting.