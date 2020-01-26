Menu
Kondari BBQ Festival – (L) Stuart Giess, Michael Dean and Big Red from the Pit Crew BBQ team from Lismore. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Australia Day off to sizzling start at BBQ festival

Christian Berechree
26th Jan 2020 1:27 PM
THERE'S nothing more Australian than a barbecue.

That's what the Kondari Hotel's resort manager, Ali Clenton reckons, and at least 2500 people agree.

The Kondari BBQ Festival drew a crowd of at least that size on Saturday, getting the Australia Day weekend start with a uniquely Australian flavour.

Ms Clenton said it was a day filled with delicious food and community spirit.

While Bluebird BBQ took out the grand champion title in the official tournament, beating a field of 25, spectators got involved in a few competitions of their own.

Pie, burger and lamington eating races got the competitive juices flowing and food vendors from the Fraser Coast and abroad kept stomachs full.

Ms Clenton said the event, in its third year, had become an Australia Day tradition for the Fraser Coast.

She said the Australian BBQ Alliance affiliated event was already locked in to coincide with Australia Day 2021.

