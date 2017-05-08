GALLERY: Bare-all approach for Fraser Coast green thumbs

BACK TO NATURE: Emma Thorp's photo posted to the Hervey Bay and Surrounds Gardening group on Facebook.

WORLD Naked Gardening Day had the Fraser Coast's green thumbs going back to nature, with dozens of gardeners showing off their bare-all approach on social media.

Gardener Emma Thorp didn't seem to mind stripping down - she said it was about "celebrating gardening and where we live."

"It's about embracing it, getting out there and participating; there's no real message behind it," she said.

"It's a lot of fun. When I lived in Melbourne, there's no way we'd be out naked in May.

"This shows how well the plants grow here."

Saturday's world-celebrated event saw gardening enthusiasts of all ages share their nude photos of pruning, hedging and general garden work on Facebook.

According to the official website, the day raises awareness of the family benefits of gardening and promotes "a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment."

Fellow gardener Christel Holzel said it was great to see the reactions from the group.

"There's nothing wrong with any of the photos posted, it's just a gimmick," she said.

"I'm proud of my gardening habits, usually dressed, and...I enjoy it every moment where I can."

