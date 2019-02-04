GALLERY: Bay Bombers dominate in opening round of AFLW

MARK: Hervey Bay Bombers player Jade King during the first round of the women's AFL season against Bay Power.

AFLW: The Hervey Bay Bombers continue last year's flawless unbeaten streak after their home-ground season kick-off on Saturday.

The pink stripes took to the Raward Rd oval in Wondunna against fellow Hervey Bay team Bay Power in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition.

Power failed to score in the 16-a-side game, however opponent co-captain Taylah King said the scoreboard did not reflect the football played.

"It was a tough game and they really put the pressure on," she said.

"I honestly think it was one of the best first quarters we have ever played."

The Bombers kicked one goal and three behinds in the first quarter, stand-out Ruby Tonkin played off the back flank to feed the ball into the forward 50.

By half-time Bombers kicked through the centre posts again with three behinds to break on 18 points.

The dominating side went on to kick another three goals and three behinds in the remaining half to finish with the score reading 45-nil.

Goal scorers included co-captain Amy Clapp, Ella Bartlett, Jade King, Hayley Torresan, Lauren Anderson and Brooke Lewis.

King said it was great to see a large home crowd.

"Power always make us work for every point and goal and we gave them a big thank you after the match," she said.

"We will go into next week's away game pretty confident but definitely focusing on our brand of footy."

Bay Power coach Jadon Fredericks said for 12 of his players it was their first game of AFL.

"It was just outstanding effort from the team, even when they were knackered they still kept trying," he said.

"Bombers destroyed us last year in the first game and by the time they come up again we were a completely different side, which is awesome."

This weekend Bombers will face Brothers Bulldogs away and Power take on the Bears in Maryborough.