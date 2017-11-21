Menu
GALLERY: Bay candidates tackle jobs, cost of living at forum

PUBLIC FORUM: The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's first Meet the Candidates forum for Hervey Bay's candidates at Aquavue.
PUBLIC FORUM: The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's first Meet the Candidates forum for Hervey Bay's candidates at Aquavue. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

HERVEY Bay's candidates have unanimously agreed a floating walkway for the Urangan boat harbour needs to be constructed.

The LNP's Ted Sorensen, One Nation's Damian Huxham, Labor's Adrian Tantari, Independent candidate Jannean Dean and Greens candidate Jenni Cameron were asked by resident Tony Murray whether they supported the project at the town's first Meet the Candidates forum at Aquavue Cafe on Tuesday.

"Anybody who's either used or witnessed boats being launched from the marina will know what a safety and convenience issue the lack of that walkway is,” Mr Murray said.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Candidates were also asked how they planned to tackle the region's unemployment rate among a range of other topics.

Hervey Bay's forum was one of four held across the region before election day.

Three have been held in Howard, Maryborough and Tiaro with Maryborough's candidates over the past week.

