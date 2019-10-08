GALLERY: Bay dominates top 10 Coast housing sales

The three-bedroom, two bathroom, double-storey house at 513 Esplanade Urangan sold for $1,450,000 to top the Fraser Coast property market.

THE jaw-dropping record sale of an Esplanade home was the best price on the Fraser Coast market last week and Hervey Bay properties dominated the top 10 sales.

The three-bedroom, two bathroom, double-storey house at 513 Esplanade Urangan sold for $1,450,000.

On 548sq m, the land was valued at $340,000 in June 2018.

The home had been on the market through different agencies for 177 days.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 529 houses and 49 units.

Meanwhile, 19 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $305,000, which gave one home owner the title to 110 Eatonvale Rd, Tinana.

A bargain hunter bought 17 Dunn St, Aldershot for $34,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

Top 10 reported properties in the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 513 Esplanade, Urangan $1,450,000

2. 206 Denmans Camp Rd, Wondunna $790,000

3. 49 Cunningham St, Urangan $710,000

4. 151 Esplanade, Point Vernon $630,000

5. 30 Seaview Dr, Booral $515,000

6. 7 Mcgregor Cl, Craignish $465,000

7. 28 Kookaburra Dr, Eli Waters $408,000

8. 72 Palm Wy, Dundowran Beach $385,000

9. 61 Magellan Cct, Urraween $380,000

10. 62 Cove Bvd, River Heads $365,000