GALLERY: Bay goes underwater from minor flash flooding

A DAY in the park for Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett quickly turned into a drenching as Hervey Bay copped an afternoon downpour.

The Hervey Bay teenagers were caught in a 17mm downpour at the Pialba Skate Park yesterday, which resulted in minor flash flooding across the town.

Mr Cameron said he couldn't believe how quickly the water had risen up to the park.

"In about ten minutes it was underwater, it was very surprising," Mr Cameron said.

One lane of Boat Harbour Dr was closed in front of the Discovery Parks Caravan Park entrance, requiring workers to clear out the drains.

Bureau of Meteorology Duty Forecaster Lauren Murphy said showers were expected to continue today.

She said the weather would ease off tomorrow.