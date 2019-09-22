Menu
GREAT DAY: (front)Emma Hancock and Lilly Winn (Back) Ashleigh Hancock, Michelle Hancock, Stephen Crowther, Lochie Crowther and Katies Hancock at the Pier Festival on Sunday.
News

GALLERY: Bay icon celebrated for proud legacy at festival

Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
by and
22nd Sep 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWRIE West's memories are intertwined with the Urangan Pier.

From catching the train as a schoolboy from Maryborough for the railway picnic, to leading the Pier Festival, the iconic structure has left a lasting imprint on the Fraser Lions member.

Serving as a festival co-ordinator for the last 15 years, Mr West is proud to continue the legacy of those who dedicated themselves to saving the Hervey Bay icon from demolition.

In 1986, Fraser Lions became part of the Save the Pier group and was involved with the running of a September barbecue for the rally of followers.

Now, 34 years later, the event has evolved into the annual Pier Festival.

Mr West estimated the festival attracted more than 4000 people yesterday.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to a local charity.

Visitors browsed market stalls and cast a line in the fishing competition.

"We hope that the young people take an interest," Mr West said.

"Show them the history of the pier and its significance to the local community, show them what we put our time into and also not forget what everyone else has done before us."

