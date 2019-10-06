Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
I'LL DRINK TO THAT: Jimmy Hamilton, back, with Danielle Mares, Daniel Tribe, Scott Muller and Kaitlin Siwek at Torquay Hotel Carpark Craftoberfest on Saturday.
I'LL DRINK TO THAT: Jimmy Hamilton, back, with Danielle Mares, Daniel Tribe, Scott Muller and Kaitlin Siwek at Torquay Hotel Carpark Craftoberfest on Saturday. Cody Fox
News

GALLERY: Bay patrons toast to a new beer

Glen Porteous
by
6th Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Torquay Hotel carpark was the epicentre of a craft beer exhibition for Hervey Bay patrons to sample.

A turnout of several hundred descended on the popular Craftober Carpark Fest that had food stalls and a family fun atmosphere.

The theme of the event was to introduce patrons to a different taste of craft beers and different flavours of it.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It was the first time the Torquay Hotel had hosted this venue and may host another next year.

There were two live bands playing the well known music of Colt Seavers Band and Forbidden Road to keep the crowds entertained through the afternoon.

There was plenty of fun available for the kids to help keep them entertained.

hervey bay commuity torquay hotel
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro BMX riders match it with best at Queensland titles

    premium_icon M'boro BMX riders match it with best at Queensland titles

    Cycling & MTB The recent BMX State Championship held in Sarina proved successful for Maryborough BMX riders

    Dream home build turns to nightmare as tragedy strikes

    premium_icon Dream home build turns to nightmare as tragedy strikes

    News Their unfinished home stands metres away on the property

    New book explores dark chapter in Butchulla history

    premium_icon New book explores dark chapter in Butchulla history

    News Interest from European crowds becomes oppressive