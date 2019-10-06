GALLERY: Bay patrons toast to a new beer

I'LL DRINK TO THAT: Jimmy Hamilton, back, with Danielle Mares, Daniel Tribe, Scott Muller and Kaitlin Siwek at Torquay Hotel Carpark Craftoberfest on Saturday.

THE Torquay Hotel carpark was the epicentre of a craft beer exhibition for Hervey Bay patrons to sample.

A turnout of several hundred descended on the popular Craftober Carpark Fest that had food stalls and a family fun atmosphere.

The theme of the event was to introduce patrons to a different taste of craft beers and different flavours of it.

It was the first time the Torquay Hotel had hosted this venue and may host another next year.

There were two live bands playing the well known music of Colt Seavers Band and Forbidden Road to keep the crowds entertained through the afternoon.

There was plenty of fun available for the kids to help keep them entertained.