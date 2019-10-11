Menu
Kawungan State School students Sarah Allingham, Haylee Kelly, deputy principal Linda Phersson, Joel Barton, Alana Barry, principal Mark Jones, Cheyenna Larikka and Hannah Keen with one of six mental health signs.
GALLERY: Bay school puts mental health on show

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
11th Oct 2019 4:23 PM
IN THE words of Kawungan State School principal Mark Jones, the school's latest mental health initiative aims to put smiles on families' faces.

Coinciding with Queensland's Mental Health Week, the Hervey Bay school unveiled six student-made signs attached to the fence at the front of the school.

Deputy principal Linda Phersson said across the last two years, the school had focused heavily on promoting a healthy mental environment by using the PERMA+ frame work.

Standing for "positive emotions, engagements, relationships, meaning, achievement and healthy lifestyle", Ms Phersson said a good balance across each of the PERMA+ categories was the key to a better school community.

Last year, students across all year levels entered an art competition for each of the categories to draw something they thought best represented each topic.

After being digitised by art teacher Bec Hoyes, the drawings were made into signs and unveiled at a ceremony with parents yesterday afternoon.

"As part of Mental Health Week we have also spread the message to parents through social media about activities they can do with their families to promote well-being," Ms Phersson said.

"For students, good well-being means they have healthy relationships with their families, peers and teachers and they can better engage in school work. For teachers, it means we support each other in a challenging job."

