Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students having fun at the Bayside Christian College formal.
Students having fun at the Bayside Christian College formal.
News

GALLERY: Bayside Christian College students celebate formal

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATHERING at Urangan's Waterfront Restaurant has marked the graduation of nine students from Bayside Christian College.

Family, friends and staff gathered for the event on Friday night.

This year's cohort of students were the first to start high school in Year 7.

Photos
View Gallery

That also coincided with COVID-19 this year, with the students forced to work from home at times during the pandemic.

It was one of four formals held on Friday night.

Urangan State High School, Hervey Bay Special School and Riverside Christian College also held their formals.

More Stories

fcschool formal hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE PHOTOS: Howard Christmas Twilight Markets

        Premium Content SEE PHOTOS: Howard Christmas Twilight Markets

        News Howard celebrates with festive end of year cheer.

        SPEEDWAY ACTION: Sedan showdown gallery

        Premium Content SPEEDWAY ACTION: Sedan showdown gallery

        News Thrilling, high octane racing on the Fraser Coast.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort