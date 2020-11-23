GALLERY: Bayside Christian College students celebate formal

Students having fun at the Bayside Christian College formal.

A GATHERING at Urangan's Waterfront Restaurant has marked the graduation of nine students from Bayside Christian College.

Family, friends and staff gathered for the event on Friday night.

This year's cohort of students were the first to start high school in Year 7.

That also coincided with COVID-19 this year, with the students forced to work from home at times during the pandemic.

It was one of four formals held on Friday night.

Urangan State High School, Hervey Bay Special School and Riverside Christian College also held their formals.