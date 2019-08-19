Menu
Carol Welch from First Class Accountants, Alison Charpenteir from Elevate Solar, Shan Pedersen and Wayne Pedersen from Pop Up Homes enjoy the event. Blake Antrobus
GALLERY: Best of Bay businesses network through the night

19th Aug 2019 6:40 PM
FROM solar providers to employment support services, almost every known career in the Fraser Coast was present at Business Hervey Bay Drinks Night.

Friday's social event, a recurring event in the Whale City's business community, invites businesses to network and catch up once a month.

This month's event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise at The Dock Restaurant in Urangan.

Gold coin donations were collected for the charity End Polio Now.

The Chronicle was there to capture the action on the night.

