GALLERY: Bombers win through to Wide Bay AFL final

Aussie rules: It will be an all Hervey Bay Wide Bay AFL final after the Hervey Bay Bombers defeated Brothers Bulldogs in the preliminary final.

The Hervey Bay Bombers easily accounted for the Bundaberg side, winning 14.4-88 to 6.8-44.

Brothers Bulldogs kicked the first goal of the match but that would be the only time they led.

A dominant display by the Hervey Bay team had them leading by 16 points at quarter time and that was the closest the scores would be for the remainder of the game.

Bombers player Jonathon Simms believed the physicality of his team proved the difference.

"We were more physical than the Bulldogs and when we had the ball we used it well," he said.

Simms is now focusing on the grand final next week, and understands it will be a tough match.

"It will be a great game and I encourage everyone to come out and cheer on both teams." Simms said.

Brothers Bulldogs captain Jack Sickerdick was proud of his team despite the loss.

"It was a tough match and we didn't capitalise early but to our credit we hung in there," he said.

"I am proud of the way the boys played throughout the season but the two Hervey Bay teams are too good."

Sickerdick is not sure who will win the grand final next week but will be hoping Bay Power get the win.

"It would be good to see Bay Power win their first competition,," he said.

Bombers and Bay Power will also battle in the reserves grand final after Bay Power defeated ATW 20.11-131 to 5.5-35 on Saturday.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will feature in all five grand finals next Saturday with their under 12, 14 and 16 teams playing before the senior matches.

