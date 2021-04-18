Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo.
Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo.
Lifestyle

GALLERY: Bridal heaven at Hervey Bay expo

Carlie Walker
18th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Just about everything a bride might wish for was on display at the Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo on Sunday.

The event was held at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel and stalls at the expo covered everything from dresses and make up to spray tans, photography and celebrants.

Photos
View Gallery

The expo attracted dozens of people throughout the day, many of whom were in the middle of planning their nuptials.

There was plenty of inspiration for weddings and events on display, while live music from Ladybyrd Duo kept the crowd entertained.

Originally published as GALLERY: Bridal heaven at Hervey Bay expo

More Stories

bridal expo hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rangers search for witnesses to Fraser dingo attack

        Premium Content Rangers search for witnesses to Fraser dingo attack

        News Rangers are searching for witnesses to a dingo attack on a two year old boy at Orchid Beach

        ‘Severely obese’ Queenslanders to have first grab at jab

        Premium Content ‘Severely obese’ Queenslanders to have first grab at jab

        News Qlders classified as “severely obese” now eligible for priority jab

        Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        Premium Content Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        News The Queen has farewelled Prince Philip during an emotional funeral

        ‘Habituated pack’: Why attack risk was high in holiday town

        Premium Content ‘Habituated pack’: Why attack risk was high in holiday town

        News A pack of dingoes living in and around Orchid Beach have been influenced by people...