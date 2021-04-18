Just about everything a bride might wish for was on display at the Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo on Sunday.

The event was held at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel and stalls at the expo covered everything from dresses and make up to spray tans, photography and celebrants.

The expo attracted dozens of people throughout the day, many of whom were in the middle of planning their nuptials.

There was plenty of inspiration for weddings and events on display, while live music from Ladybyrd Duo kept the crowd entertained.

Originally published as GALLERY: Bridal heaven at Hervey Bay expo