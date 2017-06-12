GALLERY: Brides to be blush out Coast's Bridal Expo

Katelyn Andre, 21, and mum Anne check out some of the gowns on offer at the 2017 Fraser Coast Formal and Bridal Expo. Katelyn will tie the knot in September 2018.

Katelyn Andre had a lot of questions about how to celebrate her special day. And with the Bridal Expo, she's got it all memorised.

The Hervey Bay bride-to-be was one of dozens of fiancees who flocked to the Fraser Coast's 2017 Formal and Bridal Expo on Saturday, making heads and tails of how they would plan the wedding.

Ms Andre said the Expo helped clear up a lot of the questions she had about the ceremonies and services needed for her big day.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's definitely cleared up some of the choices we have; we're definitely going for the lace idea, bohemian style...I can't wait,” she said.

"I'm still a bit overwhelmed by it all.”

About 45 exhibitors attended this year's event, ranging from wedding photographers to DJs, helping upcoming husbands and wives make their choices on what their dream wedding would look like.