GALLERY: Bucking good time at Teebar rodeo

Tui Gordon in the barrel race at the Teebar Rodeo on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

RODEO: From breakaway roping to barrel racing and steer wrestling, the 2019 Teebar Rodeo and Sports show on Saturday was a resounding success.

Show president Euan Rockemer said local competitors dominated the campdraft event in entry numbers, while the rodeo attracted riders from all over the state.

"For the rodeo we hire contract stock from all around Queensland to get the best stock to put on a really good show,” he said.

"As far as the campdraft goes it was all locally-donated cattle.”

This year, the junior entry numbers for riders in the campdraft outweighed the "big fellas” riding the bulls, Rockemer said.

The event not only raised funds for new infrastructure on Teebar's showgrounds, it also supported Brooweena State School and Biggenden State School.