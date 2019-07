COMPETITION for the 2019 Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival in Bundaberg took to the courts today with Bundaberg taking on Siena in the opening day of competition.

Shalom College took on Siena Catholic College who came away with a win.

Siena scored 16 to Shalom's 15.

Photos View Photo Gallery



TOWNSVILLE V CALOUNDRA GALLERY

Photos View Photo Gallery

GOLD COAST V ROCKHAMPTON

Photos View Photo Gallery

CABOOLTURE V MT GRAVATT