Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Rain no dampener on CBD Extravaganza

4650 CBD Extravaganza - Courtney Wicks and Cameron Bates from Parkside on Adelaide Cafe and Dessert Bar.
4650 CBD Extravaganza - Courtney Wicks and Cameron Bates from Parkside on Adelaide Cafe and Dessert Bar. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

A WEEKEND of rain was no deterrent for Maryborough shoppers at the Heritage City's first 4650 CBD Extravaganza.

Dozens of shoppers and business owners attended the highly anticipated event, which included a range of local businesses at the Town Hall.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOMMUNITY STORIES HERE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Organised by Maryborough Progress Association, the event acted as an economic showcase for the region's local businesses and a boost for the local economy.

Fire performers Carbon Ignite showed off their skills with fire-twirling and LED lights, while the kids were entertained with scavenger hunts, jumping castles and a movie night.

The Chronicle was there to capture all the excitement of the event.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcbusiness maryborough maryborough cbd

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

A CAR has been run off the road in alleged road rage incident.

premium_icon Burnt beauty queen cuts deal on ice charge

Felicia D’Jamirze before and after the grenade explosion that burnt her face.

“I felt like my hair was on fire,'' victim of police raid told TV show

Last chances to meet your candidates before Election Day

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held at Aquavue Cafe on Tuesday.

Two forums will be held on Tuesday.

Early help could reduce regional kids' disadvantage

Early childhood educators are warning disadvantaged regional kids are falling behind.

Our children more at risk of falling behind than city kids

Local Partners