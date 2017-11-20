PHOTO GALLERY: Rain no dampener on CBD Extravaganza

4650 CBD Extravaganza - Courtney Wicks and Cameron Bates from Parkside on Adelaide Cafe and Dessert Bar.

A WEEKEND of rain was no deterrent for Maryborough shoppers at the Heritage City's first 4650 CBD Extravaganza.

Dozens of shoppers and business owners attended the highly anticipated event, which included a range of local businesses at the Town Hall.

Organised by Maryborough Progress Association, the event acted as an economic showcase for the region's local businesses and a boost for the local economy.

Fire performers Carbon Ignite showed off their skills with fire-twirling and LED lights, while the kids were entertained with scavenger hunts, jumping castles and a movie night.

The Chronicle was there to capture all the excitement of the event.