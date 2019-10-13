GALLERY: 'Cancer doesn't stop for rain and neither will we'

Maryborough Relay For Life - the survivors and carers walk.

Maryborough Relay For Life - the survivors and carers walk. Alistair Brightman

NINE teams braved the wind and threat of rain to walk for their loved ones in Maryborough on Saturday.

From 2pm, cancer carers and survivors were joined by other participants to walk a lap of honour at the Relay for Life event in Maryborough.

Cancer Council Queensland's senior coordinator for fundraising in the Wide Bay Burnett region, Jillian Huth said participants, just like cancer, would not sleep.

Thankfully, the weather held out for the nine-hour relay.

"Everyone here is there for their own individual reasons because everyone has been impacted by cancer," she said.

"If it rains we will walk in the rain because cancer doesn't stop. Cancer doesn't sleep.

"Relay is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and rally against something which sometimes is out of our control."

Ms Huth said this year the event had activities focusing on prevention and reducing risk.

"In previous years we have had a slide-show of the people we have lost in our community to cancer, this year we asked people to bring along a photo of their loved one to place with their candles for the candlelight ceremony," she said.